Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 6,198 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,420. The trade was a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

