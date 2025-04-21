Commerce Bank Sells 4,331 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NRG opened at $97.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

