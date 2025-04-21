KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Decreased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 537,511 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 4.6% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.35% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $456,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $233,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,686,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $103.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

