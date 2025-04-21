Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after buying an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after buying an additional 312,504 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

