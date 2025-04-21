Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $483.90 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $518.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.74. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

