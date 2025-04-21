Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $101.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

