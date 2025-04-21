Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 50 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Trajan Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,437.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $216.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.61 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.