Transce3nd LLC Acquires Shares of 1,037 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.22.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $268.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.95 and its 200 day moving average is $325.21. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.