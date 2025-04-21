Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $483.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

