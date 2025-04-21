Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,632 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $25,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

