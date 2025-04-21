Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

ETN opened at $268.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

