Trajan Wealth LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,035,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,092,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,481,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,462,000 after buying an additional 72,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,952,000 after acquiring an additional 492,381 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.