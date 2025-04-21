Trajan Wealth LLC Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $113.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

