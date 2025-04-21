Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,054,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,261,000 after purchasing an additional 724,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after buying an additional 101,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 52,359 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,387,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 695,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,290,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 154,139 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.89 and a beta of -0.46. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMT. Citigroup raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price objective on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

