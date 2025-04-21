Rock Springs Capital Management LP Invests $5.58 Million in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of -2.29. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,504.48. This represents a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.63.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

