Rock Springs Capital Management LP Invests $5.58 Million in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of -2.29. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.
Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,504.48. This represents a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.63.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.