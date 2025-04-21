Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.20% of Prothena worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $495.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $25.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

