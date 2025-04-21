Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 401,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 323,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

DYN stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $924.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.21. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.