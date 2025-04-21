Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $30.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,368.60. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $1,119,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

