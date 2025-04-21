Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 31,616 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

