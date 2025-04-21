iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.52% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $35,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after purchasing an additional 107,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,446,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITA opened at $149.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $126.86 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

