Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.27% of Matson worth $101,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $98.29 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.76.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

