Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $47,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $11,084,027 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $159.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.42. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $387.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.78.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

