Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 494,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $82,324,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Oracle by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 275,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,909,000 after acquiring an additional 96,717 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 70,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 487,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,213,000 after purchasing an additional 138,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,453,328 shares of company stock valued at $454,439,851. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

ORCL opened at $128.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $359.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.