Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

