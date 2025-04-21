Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,996,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,520,998 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $272,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,265,000 after buying an additional 432,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,168,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,382,000 after acquiring an additional 200,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,370,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,049,000 after acquiring an additional 221,950 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 700,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,040,000 after purchasing an additional 515,171 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.