Vivo Capital LLC Has $20.57 Million Stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,574 shares during the period. Delcath Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Delcath Systems worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 122,318 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 118,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 53,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $11.63 on Monday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $388.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 338.16% and a negative net margin of 150.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

