Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 65,993 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,084,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 499,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

