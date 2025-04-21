Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Sells 55,236 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,236 shares during the period. FOX comprises about 7.4% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 971.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 195,326 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 457.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

FOX stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

