Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,206 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Immunovant worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immunovant by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after buying an additional 925,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,802,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,435,000 after acquiring an additional 560,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 391,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $44,565.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,964.86. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,412,790.88. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,260 shares of company stock valued at $804,665. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.15 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.