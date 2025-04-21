Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 1.6% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $41,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 4.4 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $165.05 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.