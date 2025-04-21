Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Has $29.47 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 143.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,026 shares during the period. KE makes up 10.5% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of KE worth $29,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

KE Trading Down 1.5 %

BEKE opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

KE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

