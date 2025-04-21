Rock Springs Capital Management LP Takes Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 716,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.77% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 103.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 84,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 120,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,013,000 after buying an additional 708,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.56. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,490. This represents a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 18,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $676,640.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,490,628.53. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,231 shares of company stock worth $9,056,086. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

