Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) is Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.1% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $114,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,613,000 after buying an additional 116,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,514,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,792,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2,981.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after buying an additional 68,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MDGL opened at $301.66 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.44.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,114.20. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $116,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,235.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,492 shares of company stock worth $11,509,707. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

