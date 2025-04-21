525,858 Shares in Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Purchased by Heights Capital Management Inc.

Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 525,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Nvni Group accounts for about 0.7% of Heights Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nvni Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nvni Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nvni Group alerts:

Nvni Group Price Performance

Shares of NVNI opened at $0.17 on Monday. Nvni Group Limited has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.