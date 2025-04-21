Heights Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,285,410 PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,285,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. PSQ makes up about 3.0% of Heights Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.70% of PSQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PSQ by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PSQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PSQ during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PSQ alerts:

PSQ Stock Up 0.3 %

PSQ stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSQH shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on PSQ in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSQH

About PSQ

(Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.