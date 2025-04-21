Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230,692 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $92.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

