J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 24,903 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,903 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 target price (down previously from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.55.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $186.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

