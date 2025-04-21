Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lessened by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,156 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $30,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after buying an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,418,000 after buying an additional 67,937 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $98.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

