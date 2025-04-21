J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,750 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Flex were worth $48,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Flex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

