Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lessened by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

NYSE ICE opened at $158.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

