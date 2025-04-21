Capital World Investors Sells 595,081 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 595,081 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.39% of TE Connectivity worth $166,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $129.23 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $146.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

