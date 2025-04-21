J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,984 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,156,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 966,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,927,000 after buying an additional 46,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $231.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $185.98 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

