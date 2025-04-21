B Group Inc. Invests $799,000 in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

B Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Assembly Biosciences makes up 0.5% of B Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. B Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,865,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 144.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

