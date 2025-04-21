8,688 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,952 shares of company stock worth $6,447,055. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $45.72 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

