Voss Capital LP Buys 1,134,029 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,923,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,029 shares during the period. Genius Sports accounts for about 5.1% of Voss Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Voss Capital LP owned 3.68% of Genius Sports worth $68,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.