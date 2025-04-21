Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Sells 241,000 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,000 shares during the period. Nautilus Biotechnology makes up 0.3% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned about 1.40% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 95,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,334 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Guggenheim set a $2.50 target price on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 4.8 %

NAUT opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $52,767.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,610.12. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

