Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,015,900 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 3,793,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,079.5 days.
Pirelli & C. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $5.76 on Monday. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.
About Pirelli & C.
