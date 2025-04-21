iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Short Interest Up 32.5% in March

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IBAT opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

