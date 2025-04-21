260,000 Shares in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Bought by B Group Inc.

B Group Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,000. Akero Therapeutics accounts for 4.4% of B Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32,588.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $30,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,719.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $343,957.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,738.94. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 341,309 shares of company stock worth $15,863,578 and sold 287,458 shares worth $13,689,886. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

