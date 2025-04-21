Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 54,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 245,793 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE ACV opened at $19.14 on Monday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

